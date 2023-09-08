Giants sign kicker Graham Gano to three-year contract extension

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) celebrates his field goal against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports / © Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants signed kicker Graham Gano to a three-year contract extension before the 2023 NFL season, New York announced Friday.

Gano's deal is worth $16.5 million, including "a little more than $11.3 million fuly guaranteed," according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

"Once a Giant, always a Giant," Gano wrote Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding to the post an emoji of an arm flexing a muscle.

Gano, 36, has made 89 of 97 field goals through 50 games with the Giants. He posted a 29-for-32 line on the 2022 season, logging all 17 regular-season games, and setting a franchise record with eight makes from 50-plus yards.

His 91.8 percentage on field goals since joining the Giants ahead of the 2020 season is the best such mark in franchise history.

He has also made 70 of 74 extra points upon originally signing with New York on Aug. 19, 2020.

Before the Giants, Gano's career included stints with Washington (2009-11) and the Carolina Panthers (2012-19).