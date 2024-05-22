Giants sign fourth-rounder Theo Johnson

The Giants have signed fourth-round pick Theo Johnson.

Johnson is the fifth member of this year's draft class to sign with the team. The tight end agreed to a four-year deal and his signing leaves second-round safety Tyler Nubin as the only unsigned selection from the six-player class.

Johnson had 77 catches for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns over 44 games at Penn State. He had 34 of those catches and seven touchdowns during the 2023 season.

The Giants also have Daniel Bellinger, Jack Stoll, Chris Manhertz, Lawrence Cager, and Tyree Jackson on board at tight end for the coming season. Darren Waller is under contract, but he has been contemplating retirement and has not come to a final decision about his plans for 2024.