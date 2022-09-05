Giants sign DB Fabian Moreau to practice squad, release two

The New York Giants continued their roster tinkering as Week 1 of the 2022 regular season opened on Monday.

The team announced that defensive back Fabian Moreau had been signed to the practice squad as part of a series of moves. In order to clear room for Moreau, defensive back Harrison Hand was released from the reserve unit.

Also waived was running back Sandro Platzgummer.

More to come…

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire