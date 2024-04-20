Giants select CB Joey Porter Jr. in 2023 NFL re-draft

The New York Giants selected Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks with the 24th overall selection in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Banks started 13 games as a rookie for the Giants and put together some decent numbers: 55 tackles (44 solo) with 11 passes defensed and two interceptions.

But some think the Giants could have done better. Joey Porter Jr. was on the board and they chose Banks over him.

Deonte Banks PFF grade 51.4

Count The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner as one of the many who believe the Giants should have gone with Porter over Banks. Keep in mind the Giants had the 25th pick and traded up with Jacksonville one spot to grab Banks.

That trade cost them an additional two picks (Nos. 160 and 240), so they used three picks to move up to take him. Baumgardner has the Giants staying at 25 and taking Porter in his re-draft of the 2023 NFL draft.

No. 25: New York Giants – CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State There are things to work on here — Porter was a handsy and physical player in college, and some of that translated to the league in a negative way (12 penalties last year). However, Porter was still very tough to crack in coverage and should shave off some of those penalties with experience.

Porter was taken with the first pick in the second round by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team last year.

