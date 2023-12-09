Giants rule out Evan Neal, list Dexter Lawrence as questionable

The Giants ruled out right tackle Evan Neal, who will miss his fourth consecutive game with an ankle injury.

Neal will have missed six of the past seven games with separate ankle injuries.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is questionable with the hamstring injury that kept him out of the Giants' Week 12 game. He was listed as limited in the three practices this week.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (illness), wide receiver Parris Campbell (knee), defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson (hamstring) and linebacker Isaiah Simmons (ankle) are all questionable for the game against the Packers on Monday night.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor (ribs) does not have a designation after a week of full practices.