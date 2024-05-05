Giants rookie minicamp dates, offseason schedule announced

The New York Giants will get an opportunity to see their 2024 draft class on the field for the first time when they hold their rookie minicamp from Thursday, May 9 through Saturday, May 11 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The team will hold their 10 voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) for all players on the following dates:

May 20-21

May 23

May 28-29

May 31

June 3-4

June 6-7

During OTAs, no live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Mandatory minicamp will take place from June 11-13 which will contain the team’s entire roster from veterans to rookies.

