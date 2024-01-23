Giants request interview with Bobby Babich for defensive coordinator

A former colleague of Brian Daboll's in Buffalo is under consideration to join Daboll's staff with the Giants.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Giants have requested permission to interview Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Babich joined the Bills as an assistant defensive backs coach in 2017 and he coached the team's safeties for four years before moving to linebackers in 2022. Babich has also coached with the Browns, Panthers, FIU, Eastern Illinois, and Kent State.

The Giants parted ways with Wink Martindale after the end of the regular season and have been lining up candidates to replace him for the last couple of weeks.