Giants to release Cole Beasley from practice squad

Wide receiver Cole Beasley won't be part of the Giants' bid to turn their season around over their next 11 games.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Giants will release the veteran wideout from their practice squad. Beasley reportedly requested his release.

Beasley signed with the Giants in July and returned to the practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players. He spent time on injured reserve early in the season and has not been called up to play in any games.

Beasley saw time with the Bills and Buccaneers last season and has also played for the Cowboys. He has 556 catches for 5,744 yards and 34 touchdowns for his career.