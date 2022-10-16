Giants RB Saquon Barkley's slide seals win over Ravens, much to the chagrin of fantasy managers

Saquon Barkley had a great fantasy day in the New York Giants' upset win over the Baltimore Ravens. But it could have been even better.

Barkley slid right before the end zone on a six-yard run with 1:17 left on the clock to effectively end the game following a Giants strip-sacked Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on the previous possession. The wise clock management move let the Giants run out the clock and take home their third consecutive victory – this one a 24-20 win – but it left fantasy managers wanting more.

To his credit, Barkley still finished the game with 83 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown and three receptions for 12 yards. That's a nice 17 points in half-point PPR formats. He also had the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give the Giants the lead.

Lament all you want, fantasy managers, but Barkley's decision was the correct one. A touchdown would have put the Giants up by at least 10 points but it would have given the Ravens the ball back with time to score.

Remember the New York Jets' comeback win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2? That was only possible because running back Nick Chubb scored a touchdown with 1:55 left in the game that gave the Browns just a 13-point lead. That decision, which Chubb owned up to later, gave the Jets enough time for a quick touchdown, an onside kick recovery and then another touchdown to pull off the upset.

Barkley didn't let that happen here and now the Giants are sitting pretty at 5-1 and potentially tied for first in the NFC East – depending on what happens between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Credit should also be given to the Giants' defense, whose strip-sack and fumble recovery on the ensuing Ravens drive after the Barkley score set up New York to end the game on its terms.