Giants put Azeez Ojulari on IR, elevate Justin Pugh

Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari was ruled out for Sunday and he'll be out for at least three more as well.

The Giants placed Ojulari on injured reserve on Saturday as part of a series of roster moves ahead of their Sunday night game against the Bills. Ojulari has an ankle injury and he missed two games in September, so it's been an injury-plagued start to the year for him.

Offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield will take Ojulari's spot on the 53-man roster. With injuries all over the offensive line, Mayfield, who was signed off the practice squad, could be in the starting lineup on Sunday.

The Giants also elevated veteran offensive lineman Justin Pugh and quarterback Tommy DeVito from the practice squad. DeVito will back up Tyrod Taylor with Daniel Jones ruled out due to a neck injury while Pugh returned to the Giants earlier in the regular season.