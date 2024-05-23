Giants plan to have joint practices with Jets, Lions

The Giants and Jets may be spending some extra time together this summer.

The two clubs play a preseason game each year and Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Thursday that they plan to have a joint practice with their MetLife Stadium co-tenants as well. The Jets are the home team for this year's game, which is the final exhibition for both clubs, so any practice work would take place at their facility.

Aaron Rodgers played his first game snaps in last August's game between the teams and threw a touchdown to Garrett Wilson, but he was long gone by the time the teams met in the regular season. The Jets won 13-10 in overtime in a game that saw Tommy DeVito make his NFL debut in relief of the injured Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor is now a Jet while DeVito is behind Daniel Jones and Drew Lock on the Giants depth chart. It remains to be seen whether Jones will be playing in any preseason games as he returns from a torn ACL, however.

Daboll said the Giants also plan to practice with the Lions before their first preseason game. That matchup will take place at MetLife on August 8.