Advertisement

Giants’ Nick McCloud signs restricted free agent tender

Serena Burks
·1 min read

New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent when he signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2021. He was waived before the season started and claimed from waivers by Cincinnati.

The Bengals waived him in November 2021 and he ended up back on the Bills’ practice squad.

McCloud didn’t gain much traction that first year, but then he ended up with the Giants in 2022. Since then, he’s recorded 71 tackles (55 solo), 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception, and nine passes defensed.

At the end of the 2023 season, McCloud became a restricted free agent. On Monday, he officially signed his tender.

The Giants need help in every aspect of the game, and the corner position is no different. McCloud hasn’t had an easy go of his career in the NFL, and it only seems to bolster his desire to perform.

Any time there’s positional competition, players elevate each other by vying for those spots. McCloud provides that opportunity at corner.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire