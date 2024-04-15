Giants’ Nick McCloud signs restricted free agent tender

New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent when he signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2021. He was waived before the season started and claimed from waivers by Cincinnati.

The Bengals waived him in November 2021 and he ended up back on the Bills’ practice squad.

McCloud didn’t gain much traction that first year, but then he ended up with the Giants in 2022. Since then, he’s recorded 71 tackles (55 solo), 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception, and nine passes defensed.

At the end of the 2023 season, McCloud became a restricted free agent. On Monday, he officially signed his tender.

#Giants restricted free agent Nick McCloud signed his tender — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 15, 2024

The Giants need help in every aspect of the game, and the corner position is no different. McCloud hasn’t had an easy go of his career in the NFL, and it only seems to bolster his desire to perform.

Just ran into #Giants CB Nick McCloud at the airport.

The Giants are back at the practice facility as a team starting tomorrow. No matter what the @giants do in the draft in terms of CBs he wants that CB2 spot across from Tae Banks.@nypostsports pic.twitter.com/sOcDcnzJS8 — Brandon London (@BrandonLondonTV) April 14, 2024

Any time there’s positional competition, players elevate each other by vying for those spots. McCloud provides that opportunity at corner.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire