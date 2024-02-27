Giants meeting with LSU QB Jayden Daniels at NFL Combine on Tuesday night

The Giants will have a formal meeting with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels on Tuesday evening at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, according to Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler.

The Heisman Trophy winner is also meeting with the New England Patriots (No. 3 overall pick), Minnesota Vikings (No. 11) and New Orleans Saints (No. 14) on Tuesday. Daniels will meet with the Washington Commanders (No. 2) on Wednesday, per Fowler's report.

General manager Joe Schoen reaffirmed that the Giants (who hold the No. 6 pick) need to add a quarterback to the roster this offseason as Daniel Jones works his way back from a torn ACL and Tommy DeVito is the lone fully healthy passer under contract.

"We'll address the position," Schoen told reporters on Tuesday. "It can be through free agency. Doesn't preclude us from doing it in the draft as well."

With several QB-needy teams (Chicago, Washington and New England) slated to pick ahead of New York in the first round, Schoen may have to trade up if the team determines it wants Daniels or one of the other quarterbacks believed to be in the top tier of the draft class – UNC's Drake Maye and USC's Caleb Williams, the latter of which is not expected to slip past the Bears’ No. 1 overall spot.

"I think you gotta be comfortable with the film, you gotta be comfortable with who the player is, what the setup is gonna be for that player to have success before you do something like that," Schoen said about trading up, adding that the team will “look at everything.”

As far as Jones’ rehab goes, he has stated that his goal is to be ready for training camp.

“He’s started throwing," Schoen told SNY's Connor Hughes on Tuesday. "He’s trending in the right direction, there's been no setbacks. And he’s hopefully going to do some stuff this spring and ultimately be ready for camp."