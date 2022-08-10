Giants' J.D. Davis homers, prompts subtle umpire dig by Dave Flemming

Flemming takes jab at umpire Riggs after Davis home run originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It looks like J.D. Davis isn't the only one hitting shots in Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres, as Dave Flemming decided to join in as well.

The Giants' play-by-play announcer took a subtle jab at Tuesday night's officiating following Davis' blast off of Padres starting pitcher -- and former Athletic -- Sean Manaea.

"He might have done that last night, if he'd had the chance," Flemming said as Davis circled the bases. It was Davis' third home run as a Giant after coming over from the New York Mets at the trade deadline and gave San Francisco the early lead on Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park.

On Tuesday night, with the bases loaded and nobody out, Davis faced the Padres' recently-acquired closer Josh Hader as the game hung in the balance.

After getting ahead in the count 1-0, Davis struck out on the next three pitches, with home plate umpire Jeremy Riggs generously calling two of the three a strike.

Despite San Francisco scoring three runs in the top half of the frame, the Padres ultimately won the game 7-4 thanks to Manny Machado's three-run home run. The Giants have to play near-perfect baseball to make it into the playoffs, but nights like Tuesday make that task even more difficult.

At any rate, it's safe to say there's no love lost between the two NL West rivals.

