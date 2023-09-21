Giants Injury Tracker: Wan'Dale Robinson expected to make season debut Thursday vs. 49ers

Oct 16, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the latest news and possible return dates for Giants players...

Sept. 21, 10:15 a.m.

While the Giants offense will be without star running back Saquon Barkley when they take on the 49ers Thursday night, it appears they'll be getting back another weapon.

Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is expected to be active for Big Blue for the first time since suffering a torn ACL against the Detroit Lions in Week 11 of last season.

Robinson, who was activated from the PUP list prior to the start of the regular season, has been working his way back but remained sidelined for the Giants' first two games.

Now, three weeks into the season, the 22-year-old is ready to get back out there.

Robinson has battled his fair share of injuries throughout his brief NFL career, but when healthy he’s been a weapon for Daniel Jones. Across six games he’s made 23 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown.



Sept. 20, 2:52 p.m.

The door was left open on Tuesday but has now shut as the Giants have ruled running back Saquon Barkley out for Thursday night’s game at the San Francisco 49ers.

The team announced that left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), left guard Ben Bredeson (concussion) and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) are also out.

Inside linebacker Micah McFadden (neck) and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) are questionable.

Sept. 19, 1:10 p.m.

When reports surfaced that Saquon Barkley had been diagnosed with an ankle sprain, most of those reports had Barkley considered week-to-week, slamming the door shut on any chance that the Penn State product could come back and play on a short week on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

But Brian Daboll cracked that door back open on Tuesday, if only by the smallest amount, telling reporters that Barkley has made “considerable progress in just a day and a half.”

“I’m not saying that he’s out yet. He’s a quick healer,” Daboll said. “I’m not saying he’s in [or] he’s out. We’re going to take it all the way up with him to Thursday, but he feels a lot better today. I just talked to him, so we’ll see where we’re at.”

Perhaps it’s just a bit of gamesmanship on Daboll’s part to keep the minute chance of Barkley playing on the minds of the Niners. Or perhaps Barkley, who has rushed for 114 yards and touchdown this season, really is a ridiculously fast healer.

The odds are that Barkley rests up and takes advantage of the Giants’ extended time off ahead of their Oct. 2 meeting with the Seattle Seahawks.

But for now, Barkley playing on Thursday night is at least a slim possibility.

Sept. 18, 4:50 p.m.

Giants fans received good news and bad news on the Saquon Barkley front.

According to multiple reports, Barkley suffered an ordinary ankle sprain, as opposed to a high-ankle sprain. That's the good news.

The bad news is that Barkley will definitely miss the team's next game and is considered "week-to-week."

The Giants have three difficult games coming up, starting with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, followed by matchups with the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins.

Sept. 18, 8:46 a.m.

There is "some optimism and hope" from the Giants regarding Saquon Barkley's ankle injury, according to Adam Schefter and Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Per ESPN, Barkley's ankle was swollen after the game, but one source said the belief is that it's an "ordinary" sprain -- not a high-ankle sprain.

Barkley will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.

The star running back left the Giants' 31-28 win at the Arizona Cardinals with the injury.



On the fifth snap of the Giants' eight-play, 56-yard drive that was capped off by Graham Gano's game-winning 34-yard field goal with 19 seconds left, Barkley's rush for a loss of three saw him get taken awkwardly to the ground.

Trainers helped Barkley off the field, with his arms around their shoulders as he kept weight off the right foot. He did not return.

Soon after exiting, Barkley was walking around on the sideline with a slight limp while putting pressure on the ankle.

Barkley could add to a growing list of inactive players for the Giants, who have a short turnaround in Week 3 with Thursday's 8:15 p.m. game at the San Francisco 49ers.

"Andrew (Thomas), we'll see," head coach Brian Daboll said after the game. "I'm not going to give a percentage of how close (he was to playing). He was better than he was -- we just thought it was the right thing to do, knowing that we play a game on Thursday. He practiced more than he did on Thursday, he practiced on Friday -- got some team reps, some things like that. So it's a quick turnaround. We'll see where we're at.

"I'd say the same thing with Wan'Dale (Robinson). I know we'll talk in a short amount of time here, but yeah -- we'll see where we're at."



Sept. 17, 2:46 p.m.

Things appeared headed in this direction, but after ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported that left tackle Andrew Thomas was not expected to play against Arizona, the Giants then made it official when Thomas was among the team's listed inactives.

Joshua Ezeudu will get the start in his place.

Thomas suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 but was able to play through it for the remainder of the game.



The Giants have a short week this week as they take on San Francisco on Thursday night, so Thomas could end up missing multiple games.

Sept. 15, 1:26 p.m.

Darren Waller and Andrew Thomas -- both dealing with hamstring injuries -- practiced on Friday after doing so on a limited basis on Thursday.



Thomas said after practice that he did some team drills and expects to be a game-time decision for Week 2 against the Cardinals.

Waller clarified on Thursday how his hamstring injury is impacting him, but he said it won’t stop him from contributing on offense as he declared “I’m playing” Sunday in Arizona.

“Back to feeling good in practice, felt better this week at practice than I did last week so that's all you can ask for,” Waller told reporters, adding that he isn't doing anything special in his rehab, “just normal daily routine” coming out of the Week 1 defeat.

Waller had a hamstring injury last season with the Las Vegas Raiders that landed him on injured reserve.

"I pulled my hamstring [a year ago], and you know sometimes it's in that area," the tight end said. "Like maybe some scarring can get built up and that area can become just kind of like a lot going on in that area, it can compress the nerve a little bit, so you can feel a pinch a little bit, so it's just a matter of getting that stuff out of there."

He added, "It's not anything severe” and that he doesn’t have any concerns about this becoming a long–term concern."



Sept. 14, 4:00 p.m.

As expected, left tackle Andrew Thomas was able to make his return to practice Thursday afternoon in limited fashion as he works his way through a hamstring injury.

Tight-end Darren Waller, who is dealing with a lingering hamstring issue of his own, was also able to log a limited practice on the afternoon.

Rookie cornerback Deonte Banks has been limited each of the past two days after dealing with cramps in Sunday's series opener, but he's expected to be ready to go for Week 2.

The only player who didn't participate Thursday was wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who received a veteran rest day.



Sept. 14, 1:10 p.m.

Andrew Thomas returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice due to his hamstring injury.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters the Giants would see what Thomas could handle and that he would likely be a limited participant.

Thomas' status for Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday is not yet clear.

Sept. 14, 10:11 a.m.

Darren Waller, who has been slowed due to a right hamstring injury, said the issue actually has more to do with his nerve.

"It more so has to do with the nerve that was behind it," Waller told Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News. "So it’s not really a muscular issue. It was more so a little bit something different, like nerve-wise."

Waller noted that the injury is not as bad as the one that hampered him last season with the Raiders.

He was able to play in the Giants' Week 1 drubbing at the hands of the Cowboys, but was held out of practice on Wednesday as the team manages the injury.

Waller's status for Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals is unknown.

Sept. 13, 12:52 p.m.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that left tackle Andrew Thomas will not practice on Wednesday and is considered day-to-day with his hamstring injury.

Thomas' status for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals is still up in the air.



Sept. 12, 2:40 p.m.

While no official word has been given on the status of left tackle Andrew Thomas -- who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 but played through it -- there seems to be good and bad news for the Giants.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, a "severe, long-term injury can be ruled out," but even if Thomas does suit up on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, it's "safe to assume" that he won't be playing at 100 percent.

The Giants could surely use Thomas on the field on Sunday. In the Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, much of the offensive line struggled, with quarterback Daniel Jones consistently under pressure.

Sept. 11, 2:36 p.m.

While head coach Brian Daboll said this team came out of Sunday night's blowout loss to the Cowboys "fairly clean" from an injury perspective, at least one key diagnosis is still up in the air.

Per Daboll, the Giants are still waiting on results from Andrew Thomas' MRI, with the team likely to announce more by Wednesday.

The left tackle told reporters that he suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter against the Cowboys but played through the pain.

Meanwhile, backup tackle Matt Peart and kicker Graham Gano also underwent additional imaging, but no further information was given.

Sept. 10, 11:50 p.m.

Following the Giants' season-opening loss to the Cowboys, left tackle Andrew Thomas revealed to reporters that he injured his hamstring on Dallas' blocked field goal in the first quarter.

The 2023 Second Team All-Pro was able to play through the injury, but he experienced some soreness along the way and had to get up slowly following plays on several occasions.

Thomas is unsure of the severity but is set for an MRI.



Sept. 10, 7:09 p.m.

The Giants got good news earlier on Sunday when it was reported TE Darren Waller (hamstring) was expected to play against the Dallas Cowboys, and the team made it official prior to kickoff.

Although, the team will be without second-year WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) as he continues working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last November.

Additionally, WR CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring), LB Cam Brown (ankle), G Shane Lemieux, and DT D.J. Davidson (knee) were all ruled inactive for the Sunday night matchup.

Sept. 10, 9:55 a.m.

Giants fans can take a deep breath of relief.

After appearing on the injury report late in the week with a hamstring issue, tight end Darren Waller is expected play, according to NFL Network.

Waller is now primed to make his Giants debut as Big Blue takes on the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Sept 8, 2:42 p.m.

The Giants' injury report is out ahead of the team's 2023 NFL season opener against the Cowboys, and tight end Darren Waller's addition highlights the updates.

Waller joined the questionable section of the injury report with a hamstring issue after his limited participation in Friday's practice.

Defensive lineman DJ Davidson (knee) and linebacker Cam Brown (ankle) are also questionable.

Elsewhere on the injury report, the Giants listed three doubtful players -- defensive backs Cor'Dale Flott and Gervarrius Owens each have a hamstring issue, while wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson continues to recover from last November's season-ending ACL tear.

Sept. 5, 12:29 p.m.

The Giants quietly made a roster move on Monday, placing veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley on the practice squad injured list.

To fill Beasley’s spot on the 16-man practice squad, the Giants added wide receiver Cam Sims.

Beasley, 34, signed with the Giants in late July, reuniting with Brian Daboll, whom he spent time with in Buffalo.

With 5,744 receiving yards over the course of his 11-year career, Beasley gives the Giants another option out of the slot. But he dealt with a leg injury throughout camp, and since he won’t be ready to go for Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants placed him on the injured list to open up a spot on the practice squad.

“He wasn’t ready to go, so brought another receiver in,” Daboll said on Tuesday. “We’ll see what happens down the road.”

“Just wasn’t ready,” Daboll added. “When Cole’s ready to come back, we’ll see how it goes.”

Aug. 27, 1:15 p.m.

Head coach Brian Daboll announced on Sunday afternoon that rookie wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton has been placed on IR and he will miss the entire season due to a torn ACL.

The undrafted free-agent had been shining on special teams through preseason action and had a very good shot at cracking the roster.

Aug. 26, 7:25 p.m.

Through just one half of preseason football, five Giants went down with game-ending injuries against the Jets on Saturday night.

TE Chris Myarick was ruled out with a hand injury and rookie WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton's night ended early due to a knee injury.

S Bobby McCain (concussion) and CB Zyon Gilbert (hamstring) were also ruled out in the first quarter for the remainder of the preseason finale.

OL Wyatt Davis then went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter and had to be carted off the field and was quickly ruled out.

Aug. 24, 12:15 p.m.

Head coach Brian Daboll provided an update on Tommy Sweeney after the Giants tight end suffered what the team called a “medical event” at practice on Wednesday.

Ahead of Thursday’s practice, Daboll said Sweeney was “still going through some evaluations,” but that he was “not going to get into anything specific.”

“I don’t want to say he’s OK because I’m not a physician,” Daboll said, via Bob Brookover of NJ Advanced Media. “I saw him this morning ... and I just want to let everybody know he’s in good spirits and he’s doing all right.”

The head coach said that Sweeney’s father was in the crowd at practice and was brought into the team's practice facility to see his son.

“Any time someone goes down, it’s always a scary thing,” Daboll said.

Sweeney was down for “several minutes and being worked on by multiple medical personnel" before eventually being carted off of the field, according to reports from practice. The Giants released a statement after practice that the former Don Bosco Prep standout was “stable, alert and conversant.”

Aug. 23, 2:45 p.m.

Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney suffered what the team is calling a “medical event” while working on a side field during Wednesday’s training camp practice.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that Sweeney was down for “several minutes and being worked on by multiple medical personnel" before eventually being carted off of the field.

Sweeney is “stable, alert and conversant,” according to an update given by the team to reporters at the facility.

Sweeney, 28, is a Ramsey, N.J. native and Don Bosco Prep product. He spent his first three seasons with the Buffalo Bills before signing with the Giants this offseason.

Aug. 16, 3:55 p.m.

Giants tackle Evan Neal has cleared the concussion protocol, the team announced.

Neal practiced without a non-contact jersey, the final step of the protocol and visited an independent doctor Wednesday afternoon after practice before getting cleared.

This clears the way for the tackle to be available for Friday's preseason game at MetLife Stadium against the Carolina Panthers.

Aug. 16, 10:00 a.m.

Evan Neal is still in the concussion protocol, but head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday the right tackle is "trending in the right direction" toward clearing the protocol ahead of the Giants' preseason game Friday against the Carolina Panthers.

Neal was at the team's practice Tuesday, but wearing a red non-contact jersey.

Cole Beasley was held out of practice Wednesday with a leg injury, Daboll said the WR "got a little something."



Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is "making progress" as he is looking to come off the PUP list.

Daboll confirmed defensive lineman Ryder Anderson (triceps) will not play in Friday's preseason game,

Aug. 14, 9:51 a.m.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll provided some injury updates as Big Blue gets back on the practice field ahead of Friday’s preseason matchup with the Carolina Panthers:

- Right tackle Evan Neal remains in the concussion protocol, but he will do some non-contact work on Monday

- Defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, a fifth-round pick in 2022, has passed his physical and has now been activated off of the PUP List. The Arizona State product appeared in five games for the Giants last season before tearing his ACL

- Wide receiver Collin Johnson (knee) will not practice on Monday, but the team does not consider his injury to be serious

- Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott, dealing with an abdominal injury, will practice on Monday

Aug. 7, 10:25 a.m.

Speaking with reporters prior to Monday’s walkthrough practice, head coach Brian Daboll announced that defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson and guard Marcus McKethan have passed their physicals and have been activated off of the PUP list.

Meanwhile, starting right tackle Evan Neal remains in the concussion protocol, but he will travel with the team to Detroit later in the afternoon. The Giants will hold joint practices with the Lions before playing their preseason opener against them on Friday night.

Aug. 5, 4:50 p.m.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll gave a few updates on players including on former first-round pick Evan Neal.

Neal, who left Friday's practice with a concussion, remains in protocol per Daboll. DL Ryder Anderson will be out a "few weeks" due to a triceps injury. Azeez Ojulari is being held out of practice for a second consecutive day to rest him.

As for players who are returning to practice Saturday include Leonard Williams, Jack Anderson, Jihad Ward and Sterling Shepard.

Aug. 4, 1:45 p.m.

The Giants announced offensive tackle Evan Neal, who left Friday's practice early, has sustained a concussion and entered the protocol.

Neal, the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, played in 13 games during his rookie season after sustaining an MCL injury in October that kept him out for a few weeks.



Aug. 1, 10:30 a.m.

The Giants have placed center J.C. Hassenauer on injured reserve with a tricep injury and signed interior offensive lineman Sean Harlow, the team announced Tuesday.

"He'll be out long term," head coach Brian Daboll said Monday about Hassenauer. "He got a tricep. He's going to end up having surgery, which is too bad."

Harlow, 28, played the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, making eight starts in 32 games. He was a fourth-round pick in 2017 by the Atlanta Falcons and appeared in just one game for the team in 2019.

The 6-foot-4, 284-pound Harlow played center for 64.9 percent of his 228 snaps last season, with the rest coming at left guard. However, he was at left guard for 83 percent of his 441 snaps in 2021, with the rest coming at center.

July 31, 11:22 a.m.

The Giants' offensive line depth took a blow on Monday, with head coach Brian Daboll telling reporters that center J.C. Hassenauer suffered a triceps injury that will require surgery and keep him out "long term."

Hassenauer, 27, signed with the Giants this offseason after appearing in 45 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last three seasons.

He had a chance to compete for the starting center job, along with rookie John Michael Schmitz and fourth-year pro Ben Bredeson.

July 25, 4:05 p.m.

A day ahead of the team's first training camp practice, the Giants have placed six players on the physically unable to perform list. Anyone placed on the PUP list can be activated at any time.

Headlining that group are wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Wan'Dale Robinson. Both players are working their way back from knee injuries they suffered while playing with Big Blue last season.

According to Art Stapleton of USA Today, Shepard has looked good in his recovery and he isn't expected to stay on the PUP list long. Robinson is also progressing well, but he may be a bit further behind.

New York also placed free agent signing DT A'Shawn Robinson on the PUP list as he works his way back from a torn meniscus he suffered late last season in a game with the Rams.

Robinson missed the final seven games of the regular season due to the injury.

The other three players we won't see out there during practice tomorrow include cornerback Aaron Robinson, defensive tackle D.J. Davidson and guard Marcus McKethan.



Additionally, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder (calf) will be sidelined with a non-football injury.