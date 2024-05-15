Giants to be featured on first ever offseason edition of 'Hard Knocks'

The Giants are set to be featured on a brand new iteration of HBO’s "Hard Knocks."

The team and network announced on Wednesday morning that Big Blue will be featured on “Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants,” a new version of the series that will focus on the teams offseason from January to July.

The first episode of the five-part series will air on HBO and be available to stream on July 2 at 9:00 P.M., with new episodes airing weekly.

According to a press release, the show “will bring viewers inside the New York Giants organization as the team prepares for their highly anticipated 100th season.

Camera crews will chronicle the team's every move as general manager Joe Schoen and other members of the team's front office and staff navigate the critical offseason period from January to July 2024, from the NFL Scouting Combine to free agency, to the NFL Draft, and team minicamps.”

It's hard to know exactly how much HBO will be able to show, but this series could potentially offer a look into the Saquon Barkley negotiations, the Giants’ draft evaluations leading up to the Malik Nabers selection, and perhaps even Daniel Jones’ rehab from his torn ACL.

"As we enter our 100th season, we look forward to providing our fans with the opportunity to see what it takes to build an NFL roster," said Nilay Shah, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for the Giants.

"Beginning the moment the previous season ended, we gave NFL Films unprecedented access to this critical time of the year. We know viewers will gain insight from moments that have never been captured before and are excited for them to learn more about our Giants history."