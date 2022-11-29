Giants designate 3 to return from injured reserve

As the New York Giants enter the most important stretch of their season, it would appear as if they are finally getting some reinforcements back.

On Monday, the Giants designated linebacker Azeez Ojulari, offensive lineman Ben Bredeson and safety Tony Jefferson to return from injured reserve.

Ojulari, who set a Giants rookie record with 8.0 sacks last year, hasn’t played since Week 4 against the Chicago Bears. He suffered a calf injury during that game and landed on IR nearly three weeks later.

Bredeson started the first seven games of the season at left guard, but went down with a knee injury during a Week 7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his absence, the Giants have shuffled several players at the position and have lacked an overall consistency.

Jefferson was signed to the Giants’ practice squad in early September and appeared in three games before suffering a foot injury and landing on IR in mid-October.

All three players are expected to start upon their return.

