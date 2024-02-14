Giants deny Cowboys permission to interview Andre Patterson

Mike Zimmer is back with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator, but it doesn't look like he'll be able to bring a longtime assistant of his from Minnesota with him to his new job.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Giants have denied the Cowboys permission to interview defensive line coach Andre Patterson.

Patterson has spent the last two years on Brian Daboll's staff with the Giants and he was on Zimmer's staff in Minnesota before joining the NFC East team. He was on the Vikings staff for Zimmer's entire eight-year run and was assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator by the end of his run with the club.

The Cowboys also saw assistant defensive line coach Sharrif Floyd leave for the Commanders this week, so they'll have to look elsewhere to fill out the rest of their defensive staff.