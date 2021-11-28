Giants defeat Eagles: Winners, losers and those in between

With thoughts of revenge on their mind, the New York Giants came out in Week 12 and took it to the Philadelphia Eagles — at least defensively.

With Freddie Kitchens unsurprisingly calling the offensive plays, things did not improve. It’s as if the ghost of Jason Garrett remained. The offensive line also once again contributed to the struggles.

But when push came to shove, the Giants did what they had to do. Their defense forced four turnovers and came up big in the fourth quarter three separate times.

The Giants led the game wire-to-wire and now have four wins on the season.

Winners

Adoree’ Jackson: Jackson continued his solid play on Sunday prior to going down with an injury. He was locking Eagles’ receivers down on the outside, playing tough and even made a few nice tackles — an area that’s usually a weakness. Hopefully his injury is not significant.

James Bradberry: Did you hear Bardberry’s name on Sunday? No? That because he completely shut down whoever he lined up across.

Xavier McKinney: The second-year safety just continues to make strides and come up big in key moments. He picked up another big interception and very nearly had a game-sealer in the final seconds. He’s a clutch player and the Giants don’t have many of those.

Others: Leonard Williams

Losers

Aaron Robinson: The rookie was thrust into action due to injuries sustained by Adoree’ Jackson and Darnay Holmes and didn’t do particularly well. He surrendered one of Philly’s few big plays through the air and was targeted frequently. He also missed two tackles and very nearly gave up the game-losing touchdown (credited with a PD, but it was a drop). His performance wasn’t awful but it certainly wasn’t great.

Danny Shelton: For such a massive human being, Shelton gets pushed around entirely too much. Not only is he not eating up multiple blockers and shutting down lanes, he’s getting completely blown out of them.

Nate Solder: No matter how raw Matt Peart is, it’s time to give him the nod at right tackle. Solder just isn’t capable of playing at an even average level and that was shown once again on Sunday. Run blocking, pass protection, bull rush, finesse…none of it mattered. Solder was getting beat left and right.

Others: Austin Johnson, Matt Skura, Riley Dixon

Mixed reviews

Saquon Barkley: Barkley did have one explosive 32-yard run but outside of that, there wasn’t much to write home about. His field vision continues to be an issue and he still appears uncertain on just about every run. Of course, the offensive line and downfield blocking are nearly nonexistent, so Barkley can only do so much.

Evan Engram: Engram had a few really solid catches — some in key situations. He also had a pass go right through his hands that was nearly picked off. And his blocking? It had been solid this season but took a step backwards on Sunday.

Others: Darnay Holmes, Andrew Thomas, Tae Crowder, Graham Gano

