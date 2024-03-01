Giants' Darren Waller 'undecided' about playing in 2024

Darren Waller’s future is still uncertain.

The Giants tight end has told the New York Post, “I have not made a decision either way” on whether or not he will retire or return for another season.

Waller missed five games last year with a hamstring strain and finished with a disappointing 52 catches for 552 yards and one touchdown over 12 games.

If Waller were to return, the Giants could potentially make him a post-June 1 cut, which would save them $11 million in cap space. It is unclear if Waller’s decision hinges on whether or not the Giants plan to cut him.

However, if he were to retire, the Giants would immediately be in the market for another tight end with Daniel Bellinger being the only other one with significant playing time on the roster.

