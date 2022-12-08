Giants’ Daniel Jones ready for tough test vs. Eagles’ corners

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones practiced against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry for several years. He knows just how talented and studious Bradberry is.

“He’s a really good player. He’s smart, you can tell he studies a lot. He knows what teams are trying to do, what route concepts they’re trying to run. He’s a good football player, a true pro,” Jones told reporters.

“We spent a lot of time going against each other. He probably (knows me well), but it’s a different offense, a different scheme and we’ve got different guys — that’s certainly part of it, too.”

Bradberry, of course, was a salary cap casualty this offseason. The Giants didn’t necessarily want to send him packing, but incoming general manager Joe Schoen had little choice.

Now Bradberry will be a thorn in the Giants’ side.

But Bradberry isn’t the only dominant cornerback the Eagles have. Opposite of him is Darius Slay, a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro.

Together, Bradberry and Slay anchor a very aggressive and at times, dominant Philadelphia defense.

“Probably,” Jones said when asked if the Eagles are the best team they’ve played so far. “I think they’re extremely talented, they play well, they play hard, play together. They’re a good team.

“I think they have talented players across the board. On defense at each level they’re talented – people who can make a lot of plays and they play hard. They’re smart, you can tell that they don’t have many busted coverage or scheme or any issues with that kind of stuff. They’re a good team, they’re talented, they’re smart and they play hard.”

The Giants have opened their offense up a bit in recent weeks and despite the dangers of throwing against this Eagles secondary, Jones doesn’t intend to back down. Nor does wide receiver Darius Slayton.

“I think I can get deep on anybody. If they give us the opportunity, I’m sure we’ll take it,” Slayton said.

Related

If you're in the red, you'll get Giants vs. Eagles on TV 2023 NFL draft: Giants currently slated to select 23rd overall Saquon Barkley is Giants' nominee for NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year

Story continues

List

Giants vs. Eagles: 5 things to know about Week 14

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire