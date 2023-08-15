Giants claim LB Ray Wilborn off waivers from Broncos, waive OL Devery Hamilton

After suffering a leg injury during joint practices with the Detroit Lions last week, the Giants have decided to waive offensive lineman Devery Hamilton.

Hamilton was waived with an injury designation and if he clears, he will revert to the team’s reserve/injured list. At that point, if both sides desire it, Hamilton can be released with an injury settlement.

In a corresponding roster move, the Giants were also awarded linebacker Ray Wilborn off waivers from the Denver Broncos.

