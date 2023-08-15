Giants claim LB Ray Wilborn off waivers

Linebacker Ray Wilborn found a new team a day after being cut by his old one.

The Giants announced that they have claimed Wilborn off of waivers. The Giants waived tackle Devery Hamilton with an injury designation to create room for Wilborn on their 90-man roster.

Wilborn spent time with the Falcons, Steelers, and Packers after going undrafted out of Ball State in 2020. Wilborn signed with the Broncos last November and played 31 special teams snaps in two appearances with the team.

Hamilton played in nine games for the Giants last season. He played 39 offensive snaps and 38 special teams snaps.