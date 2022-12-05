Giants brush off tie with Commanders, impact on playoffs: 'There's a long way to go'

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks on while walking off the field following the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports / © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders felt like a loss for both sides, but Big Blue's locker room did not dwell on the missed opportunity against Washington (7-5-1).

New York (7-4-1) -- after surrendering a 20-13 lead at the fourth quarter's 1:45 on Taylor Heinicke's 28-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson, and coming out of overtime a missed 58-yard field goal by Graham Gano away from the win -- followed consecutive losses with its first tie since the 1997 season.

While the Giants enter Week 14 still possessing the No. 6 spot in the hunt for the NFC's seven postseason slots, a sense of urgency rises with the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles on deck and a rematch at the Commanders the following Sunday.

New York head coach Brian Daboll, however, is not sweating the potential big-picture ramifications of the Week 13 tie.

"We'll figure it out," Daboll said of what a tie does for the Giants' playoff chances. "There's a long way to go. It's better than if it was a loss; not as good as if it was a win."

Quarterback Daniel Jones echoed Daboll's short-term outlook.

"I haven't really thought about that or looked at how that's going to affect us," said Jones, who completed 25 of 31 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown to no interceptions while adding 71 rushing yards on 12 carries. "We're taking it one week at a time. We got to clean up this film and look to improve and get ready to play our best ball next week. That's what we're focused on."

Perhaps no better time would present itself for the Giants to answer the call as they host the Eagles -- their only loss coming Nov. 14 against the Commanders, 32-21 -- Sunday at 1 p.m.

"The message was get better, come back, learn from this and move on," said running back Saquon Barkley, who took 18 carries for 63 yards and one touchdown. "At the end of the day, it's just a feeling … you've got a sour taste in your mouth after a tie. That's really what it is. That's why it feels like a loss.

"Like I said, go back, watch film, improve and get back on it."