Giants activate Azeez Ojulari from injured reserve

The Giants activated outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Ojulari has not played since Week 5, going on injured reserve an ankle injury. He missed two games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury.

The Giants also announced they elevated kicker Randy Bullock and tight end Tyree Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

It's the second consecutive elevation for Bullock, who was signed to the practice squad Nov. 3. He was the Giants' kicker last week in Las Vegas but did not have an attempt. Both of his kickoffs were touchbacks.

This is Bullock's second stint with the Giants.

He was their kicker for the 2016 season opener in Dallas when Josh Brown served an NFL suspension.

In 138 regular-season games for the Texans, Jets, Giants, Steelers, Bengals and Titans, Bullock has made 211-of-253 field goal attempts (83.4 percent) and 285-of-298 extra points. Bullock has 357 touchbacks on 639 kickoffs.

The Giants also have kicker Cade York on their roster. Bullock and York were signed when Graham Gano was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury that required surgery.

Jackson, a member of the Giants' practice squad since Aug. 31, will make his team debut if he plays.