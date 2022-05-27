Giannis Antetokounmpo: Los Angeles is not for me

But with the Bucks ousted from the playoffs early, Giannis Antetokounmpo is in fact on a visit to sunny California. Perhaps the less punishing weather and vibrant nightlife will help sway him to an eventual move to LA? Given his recent comments on the city, it doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case. “This city is not for me,” said the Bucks star about Los Angeles.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

2021-22 All-NBA teams:

First: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum

Second: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan

Third: Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam – 8:28 PM

But what could have caused such a definitive proclamation from the Greek Freak? Restaurant prices, apparently. Giannis was caught for an ambush interview as he and his family were leaving Catch restaurant in LA on Wednesday. While the Bucks star admitted he did enjoy the meal, he quickly quipped that the final tally on his bill was not to his liking. “It was incredible. Expensive, expensive. This city is not for me,” said Giannis after his meal at Catch LA. -via Clutch Points / May 27, 2022