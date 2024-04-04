GHS tennis players advance to regional tournament

Apr. 3—Godley High School varsity tennis team is sending five to regionals after the District 10-4A tournament on April 1-2, 2024, at Alvarado High School.

Regional qualifiers are:

Boys Singles: Austin Steward, first

Boys Doubles: Jackson Harry and Lucas Mullins, second

Girls Doubles: Kytzia Cortez and Taylor Martin, third

Harry and Mullins both competed together at regionals last year, as did Martin in mixed doubles.

The Region II-4A tournament is set for May 8-9 at Longview High School. The team's head coach Jon Jones is assisted by Liz Miles.