GGF football preview: Stingy defense has East Grand Forks off to 2-1 start

Sep. 21—GRAND FORKS — East Grand Forks Senior High football coach Ryan Kasowski was an all-conference linebacker at UND, where he was a four-year regular and team captain.

So perhaps it's no surprise his Green Wave, who run a 3-4 defense as UND has for many years, is off to a 2-1 start on the back of a defense that gives up just 10.3 points per game.

East Grand Forks hosts Fergus Falls at 7 p.m. Friday.

"I think the big part is they know what to do," Kasowski said. "They're not really thinking and are able to just play. They've been in the system a long time. They make checks themselves and get us in good position. When you're not thinking, it goes a long way. It's been good to see the communication and how well they work together."

One of the Green Wave defensive standouts so far is junior Cole Bies at outside linebacker.

"He does a nice job taking away the run game," Kasowski said. "He just continues to impress and stand out on film."

Bies is one of five strong linebackers for the Wave alongside inside linebackers Clyde Anderson, Grant Burger and Cole Schmiedeberg, as well as outside backer Braden Overgaard.

In the defensive backfield, Damian Bushaw has been a reliable corner.

"We put him on an island and ask a lot of him to be on the other team's top receiver," Kasowski said.

The Wave will be tested by Fergus Falls quarterback Henry Bethel.

"I really like the QB," Kasowski said. "I like his demeanor and way he plays. He doesn't get rattled."

Fergus Falls trailed Park Rapids 21-0 earlier this year before coming back to win 42-28.

"He's a guy who can scramble and use his legs," Kasowski said. "They're a spread team and like to throw the ball. It'll challenge us to line up coverage-wise and be where we need to be."

Grand Forks Red River doesn't have too much time to sulk over a surprise Cushman Classic loss to rival Grand Forks Central last Friday.

The Roughriders, who slipped from No. 2 to No. 5 in Class AA, play up a division on Friday night at Class AAA No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne.

"We just need to play better," Red River coach Vyrn Muir said. "We haven't played a complete game yet. Our challenge this week is against a really good team above us, followed by the best team in our division for the moment (Fargo North). We need to play better and be more consistent."

Red River, now 4-1 on the year, has been led offensively by quarterback Pearce Parks, who leads the conference in passing with 1,051 yards. He has 13 touchdowns to five interceptions.

Parks' top targets so far are Hayden Hong (303 yards), Zach Oehlke (282 yards) and Cam Klefstad (255 yards).

Polk County West coach Darrin Byklum hopes his Thunder team can draw some confidence from last week's win over Bagley.

"We needed a win and got one and the focus has been much better now at practice," Byklum said. "Our line needs to build off of last week. We just need to stay consistent up front and keep moving the ball."

PCW running back Mike Gapp finished last week with 40 carries for 259 yards and four touchdowns.

The Thunder host Ada-Borup West in Climax, Minn., at 7 p.m. Friday.

Ada-Borup West enters with a 1-2 record but it gave unbeaten Mahnomen-Waubun all it could handle last week in a 22-20 loss.

"They like to run and throw, so we have to be ready for both aspects," Byklum said. "Defensively, we have to sure some things up. Tackling is one thing we have to work on the most this week."