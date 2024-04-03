Goalkeeper banned for confronting fan following racist abuse in Spain

Rayo Majadahonda's Cheikh Kane Sarr was pulled away by team-mates after going into the crowd to confront an opposition fan [Getty Images]

The goalkeeper of a Spanish third division club has been banned for two games after confronting a supporter who he claimed racially abused him.

Rayo Majadahonda players walked off the pitch in the 84th minute and refused to return when Cheikh Kane Sarr was sent off for going into the stands to confront a rival fan.

As punishment for refusing to complete Saturday's match against Sestao River, the club were given an automatic 3-0 defeat, while they have also been deducted three points and fined 3,006 euros (£2,575).

Opponents Sestao, who led 2-1 before the incident, have been ordered to play two home games behind closed doors and have been fined 6,001 euros (£5,140) for "failing to act diligently or co-operate in the repression of violent, racist, xenophobic or intolerant behaviour".

Senegalese goalkeeper Sarr, 23, said: "I grabbed him and asked why he was insulting me. My attitude was not aggressive, I just wanted to ask him why."

He added: "It was something horrible and I could not stop myself. It was a very sad and ugly thing what they were saying."

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) judged Sarr's reaction to be "contrary to good sporting order" but said there were "mitigating circumstances" because of "justified sufficient provocation, motivated by the racist insults received".

The Sestao supporter who was confronted by Sarr pressed charges against the goalkeeper for assault. The Basque club's security officer Rafa Guadix denied there had been any racist insults in an interview with radio station COPE.

It comes after the RFEF ordered Spanish top-flight club Getafe to partially close their central stand for three matches as punishment for racist and xenophobic abuse by fans last weekend.

Saturday's La Liga game was paused in the 68th minute when Getafe fans hurled abuse at Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna and manager Quique Sanchez Flores. The match restarted after two and a half minutes with no further incidents.

Getafe have also been fined 27,000 euros (£23,000) and the partial stadium closure will run across their next three home fixtures against Real Sociedad (21 April), Athletic Bilbao (5 May) and Atletico Madrid (15 May).

The RFEF said in a statement that the closed area in the stands at Estadio Coliseum must display a visible message condemning violent, racist, xenophobic and intolerant acts in football and support fair play.

Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius, who last month said he felt "less and less" like playing football because of the repeated racism he has faced during his time in Spain, responded to the incidents on social media: "Racists must be exposed and matches cannot continue with them in the stands".

He added: "We will only have victory when the racists leave the stadiums and go straight to jail, the place they deserve."

Last season there were 10 racist incidents against Vinicius reported to prosecutors by La Liga.

Last week, Spain's friendly against Brazil was played as part of an anti-racism campaign in support of the 23-year-old.