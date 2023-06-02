Gervonta Davis reportedly taken into custody after less than 1 month of 3-month house arrest

Gervonta Davis has more than two months left on his hit-and-run sentence. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Gervonta Davis is reportedly headed to jail, less than a month after appearing to avoid jail following a guilty plea in his hit-and-run case.

Baltimore sheriff's deputies took the lightweight boxing star into custody following a court hearing on Thursday, in which judge Althea Handy ordered Davis to spend the remainder of his three-month house arrest sentence in jail, according to the Baltimore Banner.

The exact reason behind the hearing remains unclear, but Davis' attorney described it as "impromptu" to the Banner. There is currently nothing official about the hearing on online court records.

Davis was serving his house arrest in the Baltimore home of his coach Calvin Ford, as Handy had previously rejected the idea of him serving the sentence at his home in Florida.

Gervonta Davis pleaded guilty to four misdemeanors

Davis received his 90-day house arrest sentence on May 5, along with 200 hours of community service, three years of probation and mandated sessions with Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Two months earlier, he had pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges stemming from a 2020 hit-and-run incident that injured four people in Baltimore.

One of those people was Jyair Smith, who was pregnant at the time and said she sustained a major knee injury that will affect her for the rest of her life. She spoke at his sentencing hearing, per the Baltimore Sun:

“Since Nov. 5, 2020, I been suffering damage to my knee. They told me I would never be the same,” Smith said. “It’s hard to see this go so long, and I never received an apology. I feel like I don’t matter. Imagine being 18 years old, and the doctor saying you’ll never be the same.”

Davis was sentenced less than a month after the biggest win of his boxing career, a seventh-round KO of Ryan Garcia that vaulted him into the upper echelons of the pound-for-pound rankings. He remains one of the most exciting risers in the boxing world, but a litany of legal issues that stands out even in the world of boxing has been concerning over the last few years.