Germany defender Henrichs extends deal in Leipzig until 2028

RB Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs (R) has extended at the club until 2028 (Ronny HARTMANN)

Germany right-back Benjamin Henrichs has extended his deal at RB Leipzig by three years until 2028, the club announced Friday.

The 27-year-old was selected in Julian Nagelsmann's 27-man Germany squad ahead of Euro 2024 on Thursday. He made his Germany debut in 2016 and has since played 14 games, laying on three assists.

"I've spent four years here, the longest and most successful time of my professional career.

"I'm incredibly happy and am looking forward to everything that's to come."

A two-time German Cup winner with Leipzig, Henrichs came through the youth system at Bayer Leverkusen before joining Ligue 1 side Monaco in 2018.

He joined Leipzig on loan in 2020 and became a permanent member of the side a year later.

Henrichs has eight goals and 16 assists in 142 competitive games for Leipzig.

dwi/lp