German rider Kämna leaves intensive care after training accident

German cyclist Lennard Kaemna of Bora-hansgrohe team starts a training session during the winter camp of the German cycling team Bora-hansgrohe on Mallorca. Clara Margais/dpa

German cyclist Lennard Kämna has left the intensive care unit of a Tenerife hospital as his condition is improving after a training crash in mid-week, his Bora-hansgrohe team said on Sunday.

The team revealed that the 27-year-old suffered severe chest trauma, rib fractures and lung contusion when he was hit a car on Wednesday on the Spanish island.

“Lennard has taken a huge step forward. The fact that he can now be transferred to the normal ward is very good news," team manager Ralph Denk said in a statement.

"I would like to thank the medical team on Tenerife and our medical department for their great efforts over the last few days. We wish Lennard continued strength for a speedy recovery.”

Kämna was training for next month's Giro d'Italia where he was aiming for a top 10 finish in the overall classification. His participation at the race is very unlikely after the accident.

He came eighth at the recent Tirreno-Adriatico stage race and has stage wins in the past from all three grand tours, the Giro, Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana.