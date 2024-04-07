German rider Kämna leaves intensive care after training accident
German cyclist Lennard Kämna has left the intensive care unit of a Tenerife hospital as his condition is improving after a training crash in mid-week, his Bora-hansgrohe team said on Sunday.
The team revealed that the 27-year-old suffered severe chest trauma, rib fractures and lung contusion when he was hit a car on Wednesday on the Spanish island.
“Lennard has taken a huge step forward. The fact that he can now be transferred to the normal ward is very good news," team manager Ralph Denk said in a statement.
"I would like to thank the medical team on Tenerife and our medical department for their great efforts over the last few days. We wish Lennard continued strength for a speedy recovery.”
Kämna was training for next month's Giro d'Italia where he was aiming for a top 10 finish in the overall classification. His participation at the race is very unlikely after the accident.
He came eighth at the recent Tirreno-Adriatico stage race and has stage wins in the past from all three grand tours, the Giro, Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana.