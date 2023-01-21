Georgia WR AD Mitchell transfers to Texas

Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell is heading to Texas.

Mitchell announced Friday night that he would be joining the Longhorns in 2023. Mitchell’s arrival is a massive get for a Longhorns team looking to build off the 2022 season.

new home , same mission 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/GyBouX4owm — Adonai Mitchell 5️⃣ (@MoCityMitch) January 21, 2023

Mitchell didn’t put up huge statistics in 2022 as he dealt with injuries for most of the season. He had nine catches for 134 yards in six games. But three of his nine catches went for touchdowns and four of those nine catches came in the College Football Playoff. Mitchell had three catches for 43 yards and a score in Georgia’s Peach Bowl win over Ohio State and had a 22-yard TD catch in the Bulldogs’ domination of TCU to win a second consecutive national title.

Those TD catches in the playoff continued a remarkable streak for Mitchell. He caught a TD pass in all four of the CFP games he played in over his two seasons at Georgia. He had two catches for 34 yards and a score against Michigan a season ago and then had two catches for 50 yards and a TD against Alabama.

Mitchell had 29 catches for 426 yards and four scores as a freshman in 2021. He’ll immediately slide in as the Longhorns’ No. 2 receiver in 2023 behind Xavier Worthy and give UT one of the best receiving duos in the Big 12.

Texas went 8-5 and lost to Washington in the Alamo Bowl to end the season. While the Longhorn offense loses running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, Worthy is back at receiver along with Jordan Whittington and TE Ja’Tavion Sanders.

QB Quinn Ewers is back for a second season as well and he’ll compete with freshman Arch Manning during spring camp. Manning, the top recruit in the 2023 class, is already enrolled at Texas.