Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo in Camellia Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch, more

Led by first-year head coach Clay Helton, this will be the Georgia Southern's fifth bowl appearance in eight years of eligibility. The Buffalo Bills, led by head coach Maurice Linguist, seek their third consecutive bowl victory. Here's what to know about the matchup.

Who plays in the Camellia Bowl?

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo.

When and where is the Camellia Bowl?

Tuesday, Dec. 27, Noon ET at Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama.

What channel is the Camellia Bowl on?

ESPN is airing the game.

Both teams have fun and dynamic offenses. Expect Vantrease to make a play to lift the Eagles. Prediction: Georgia Southern, 38-35.

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo expert picks

Scooby Axson: Georgia Southern

Jace Evans: Georgia Southern

Paul Myerberg: Georgia Southern

Erick Smith: Georgia Southern

Eddie Timanus: Georgia Southern

Dan Wolken: Buffalo

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: The complete schedule of all 42 college football bowl games

THE BEST: USA TODAY Sports' 2022 All-America college football teams

LOOKAHEAD: Top 10 Heisman Trophy candidates for 2023

TROPHIES: College football award winners for the 2022 season

What are the odds and spread for Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl?

Get the latest betting info from Tipico Sportsbook here.

Who is Georgia Southern's starting quarterback?

Kyle Vantrease. He elected to use a sixth season allowed because of COVID-19 regulations and transferred to Georgia Southern from Buffalo. His experience carries the Eagles and he’s racked up 3,901 passing yards this season, which ranks fifth in the country.

Vantrease played for Buffalo from 2017 to 2021 and started the majority of games his last three seasons there, including that 2020 bowl win against Marshall. Now he pilots a high-powered Eagles offense averaging 33.67 points per game, and he has the fifth-most passing yards in the country. He’s thrown for 3,901 yards, 25 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

How many bowl games has Georgia Southern been to?

The Eagles became bowl eligible with a thrilling double-overtime 51-48 victory against Appalachian State. Led by first-year head coach Clay Helton, this will be the program’s fifth bowl appearance in eight years of eligibility.

Story continues

How has Buffalo played this season?

The Bulls, led by head coach Maurice Linguist, seek their third consecutive bowl victory. But it could be a tough night for the Bulls defense, which is allowing 391.5 yards per game and has given up 157 points in its last five. Bulls redshirt freshman running back Mike Washington has 606 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. The Eagles allow 5 yards per carry.

Who are the players to watch?

Keep your eye on this trio.

LB Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern

The redshirt sophomore has led the Eagles defense with 105 total tackles. He has five games with 10 or more tackles, including a 16-tackle performance against South Alabama. Watson-Trent is a second-team All-Sun Belt honoree.

QB Cole Snyder, Buffalo

The Rutgers transfer has completed 59% of his passes for 2,765 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Buffalo will need to protect Snyder; he has been sacked 30 times this season.

PK Alex McNulty, Buffalo

McNulty was named the Mid-American Conference special teams player of the year. He made 21 of 25 field-goal attempts and was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist. McNulty could have a big impact in a close game.

College football bowl game expert picks

SECURE THE BAG: Meet college football's first $1 million strength coach: 'He is the team'

NEXT UP: College football's next big coaching hire? Keep an eye on these successful assistants.

KEY TRAITS: What makes successful college football coaching hire?

SMART STAFF: The key to success for Georgia football? Let's start with team's (massive) support staff.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo Camellia Bowl: Time, prediction, picks