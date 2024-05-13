Georgia softball selected to host NCAA Athens Regional

ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Georgia softball team has been selected to host the 2024 NCAA Athens Regional May 17-19 at Jack Turner Stadium, the 13th NCAA Softball Regional to be held in the Classic City.

The 11th-seeded Bulldogs will host Charlotte, Liberty, and UNCW in the four-team, double-elimination tournament beginning Friday, May 17. Georgia will play UNCW Friday at 5:30 p.m., ET, on ESPN+. The tournament will kick off Friday between Charlotte and Liberty at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

This is the first back-to-back regionals host for Georgia since the Bulldogs hosted three straight regionals from 2014-2016.

Tickets are on sale now. All session tickets will be sold for $25 each and will only be sold online in advance of the tournament. An all-session ticket grants admission to every game of the Athens Regional. All-session tickets will only be sold until Wednesday, May 16 at 9 a.m. ET.

Daily tickets can be purchased online for $10 each for adults and $5 for children. They will go on sale on Wednesday, May 16, at 9 a.m. ET. UGA students will be free to attend.

All seating is general admission. Gates will open one hour prior to the first game each day.

The winner of the Athens Regional will advance to the NCAA Super Regional round against the winner of the Los Angeles Regional featuring No. 6 UCLA, Virginia Tech, San Diego State, and Grand Canyon.

Georgia will make its 22nd-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and the third under head coach Tony Baldwin. Georgia is 77-43 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, advancing to 12 Super Regionals and five Women's College World Series, most recently in 2021.

The Bulldogs enter the NCAA Tournament with a 39-16 record in 2024.

2024 NCAA ATHENS REGIONAL TICKET INFORMATION

General Admission Tickets: $25 all session / $10 daily

All Session Tickets

Only sold in advance of the tournament online. All-Session tickets will be sold until Wednesday, May 16 at 9 a.m. ET

Daily Tickets

Available for purchase online beginning Wednesday, May 16 at 9 a.m. ET

_______________________________________________________________________________

A total of 64 teams were selected to the NCAA Tournament, with 32 conferences awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 32 slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the bracket.

In Super Regional action, eight sites play host to a best-of-three game series with the winners earning one of eight spots in the NCAA Division I Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.