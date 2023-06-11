Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran ranked as top center prospect in 2024 NFL draft

Georgia football got a huge boost when center Sedrick Van Pran announced his decision to pass-up the NFL draft and return for his senior season.

Van Pran is the unquestioned leader on a Bulldogs offensive line that is coming off of a stellar 2021 season in which the unit was named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in the country.

Georgia allowed only nine sacks in 15 games last season and Van Pran didn’t allow a single sack in over 800 snaps.

NFL Draft Buzz currently lists Van Pran as the No. 1 center prospect in the 2024 NFL draft.

Sedrick Van Pran taking a LB for a ride pic.twitter.com/tHjaUaIeRC — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) September 3, 2022

Van Pran was ranked No. 7 overall by College Football News in their list of the top-32 draft prospects.

Van Pran’s return is important as the Bulldogs try and replace offensive tackles Broderick Jones (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Warren McClendon (L.A. Rams).

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire