Georgia offers one of Notre Dame’s top 2023 dogs

Back in August of 2021 Notre Dame landed their third recruiting commitment in the 2023 class when safety Adon Shuler announced he’d be attending Notre Dame. Shuler remains committed to Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish even after the turbulent offseason but that doesn’t mean others aren’t trying to snag his commitment.

Shuler announced on Monday that the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs offered him a scholarship, adding them to the list of the more than 20 programs that have now done so including Alabama, Florida State, Penn State, Texas A&M and plenty of others.

Less than three weeks ago Georgia landed a commitment from safety Justyn Rhett of Las Vegas who had previously been a Notre Dame commitment. Let’s hope this offer however ends up being all bark, but no bite (shoutout to Tim McCarthy).

Related

Scouts View: Newest Notre Dame 2023 commit DB Adon Shuler

Related

Multiple Notre Dame 2023 commits putting their recruiting hats on

List