Georgia’s leading rusher accepts Senior Bowl invitation

Georgia Bulldogs leading rusher Daijun Edwards is the seventh former Bulldog to accept an invitation to play in the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Edwards previously declared for the 2024 NFL draft after the 2023 college football season.

The Senior Bowl will be played on Feb. 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET in Mobile, Alabama. The Senior Bowl is the most important predraft scrimmage for NFL draft scouts. Practices between the former college stars participating in the Senior Bowl begin in the week leading up to the game. The week is an excellent time for NFL scouts to evaluate and interview top college prospects.

Daijun Edwards totaled 2,083 yards and 24 touchdowns during his Georgia career. In 2023, he had a team-high 881 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Edwards was also Georgia’s top receiving back for the 2023 college football season. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back has the versatility that NFL teams are looking for.

Edwards is very difficult to tackle despite not having the most impressive measurables. Edwards helped Georgia win two national championships with his shifty moves and excellent vision. The Senior Bowl represents an excellent opportunity for him to boost his NFL draft stock. Edwards has a unique playing style the churns out yardage and was very effective in the SEC.

Daijun Edwards is one of the last players to accept an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

