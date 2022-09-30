Georgia’s Jamon Dumas-Johnson emerging as force at ILB

DawgNation was left wondering who would step-up at linebacker in 2022 after the departure Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall to the NFL.

Sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson has emerged as as a key contributor at the position through four games.

Johnson was named to Pro Football Focus’ Team of the Week for his performance in Week-3 at South Carolina.

‘Pop’ continued to impress the following week versus Kent State, racking up six tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss.

“He’s slowly becoming that vocal leader of the unit … I love the way he’s maturing, and he’s getting more confidence … He practices the right way, so it doesn’t surprise me.” Coach Kirby Smart said.

Georgia needs Dumas-Johnson’s to continue to grow as the Bulldogs begin to play more meaningful SEC games this fall.

UGA will take on Missouri this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire