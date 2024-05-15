New Georgia hockey team’s new name to pay homage to B-52′s

A new Georgia hockey team will be named after an iconic Athens band.

The team will be named the Athens Rock Lobsters, which pays homage to the B-52′s and their song, Rock Lobster.

More than 8,000 people voted on the name and decided on the Rock Lobsters. The band gave the team its blessing to use the name.

“From the start, we knew we wanted a name that encapsulates the unique energy and spirit of Athens,” said Britton Briley, Director of Marketing for the Rock Lobsters. “The response from the community was incredible. The name ‘Rock Lobsters’ struck a chord with our fans, blending music, creativity, and a touch of humor. It’s the perfect identity for our hockey team.”

The team said it will soon release the branding of its lobster character holding an electric guitar that transforms into a hockey stick.

Jerseys are expected to be red and will use part of Athens’ music heritage.

The Rock Lobsters will open their season on October 26, 2024.

