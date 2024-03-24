Georgia gets commitment of top-ranked 2026 QB Jared Curtis

With the 2024 class prepping to begin their collegiate journeys, the Georgia Bulldogs are looking not just to 2025 but also to make moves to address 2026.

On Saturday, they picked up the commitment of the top-ranked quarterback in the class, sophomore Jared Curtis.

The Nashville Christian School (Tenn.) quarterback is already 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. A starter for both of his first two years in high school, he has averaged about 2,400 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions per season while completing 57.5% of his passes, according to MaxPreps.

He posted to social media platform X in partnership with On3’s Hayes Fawcett to break the news of his commitment:

BREAKING: Elite 2026 QB Jared Curtis has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’4 225 QB from Nashville, TN chose the Bulldogs over Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, & Oklahoma Curtis is one of the Top signal-callers in the ‘26 Class (per On3) “I’m home! Go… pic.twitter.com/K5ANs07fxT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 23, 2024

Curtis has previously told 247Sports that “the way their coaching staff is together and how are they are supportive to each other” stands out to him about Georgia’s program. “I know they’re settled and not going anywhere,” he added.

Curtis is Georgia’s first commitment in the class of 2026. The Bulldogs are one of only eight programs to commit in the class, joining Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida State, and South Carolina. No school has two commits in the class as of March 23. Of those programs, Georgia is one of only three have a five-star recruit, per the 247Sports Composite rankings (Ohio State with WR Chris Henry Jr. and Oregon with DL Tony Cumberland).

The Bulldogs currently have six recruits in the class of 2025, including five-star Justus Terry and Elyiss Williams.

