Georgia football offers 4-star Mississippi State DL commit

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to four-star Mississippi State defensive tackle commitment Jeremiah McCloud. McCloud is a member of the class of 2025, who committed to Mississippi State in January.

Georgia recently lost a commitment from five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry, so the Bulldogs are looking to secure a commitment from another defensive lineman.

Jeremiah McCloud plays high school football for Gadsden County High School in Havana, Florida. Rivals ranks McCloud as a four-star prospect. He is considered the No. 15 defensive tackle in the class of 2025 and the No. 45 recruit in Florida.

McCloud visited Georgia football over the weekend and was very excited to receive a scholarship offer from the Bulldogs.

Georgia currently has five commitments in the class of 2025. The Bulldogs have the nation’s No. 15 recruiting class, but it is still early in the 2025 recruiting cycle. There’s no doubt Georgia will finish among the best in the country on national signing day.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire