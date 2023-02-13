Georgia football offers 4-star pass rusher Marquise Lightfoot

Four-star pass rusher Marquise Lightfoot has received a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia. Lightfoot, a member of the class of 2024, is a junior at Kenwood Academy High School in Chicago, Illinois.

The elite pass rusher is ranked as the No. 315 player in the class of 2024. Lighfoot is the No. 22 edge rusher and sixth-ranked player in Illinois, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound edge rusher also plays some tight end for Kenwood Academy. The four-star edge rusher has recently visited Wisconsin and Michigan.

Lightfoot has received recent scholarship offers from Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. The junior made the 6A All-State team in Illinois. Lightfoot recorded nine sacks and 122 total tackles during the 2022 high school football season.

The four-star edge rusher has good pursuit and effort. Lightfoot is fast and has good closing speed. Additionally, he shows excellent awareness and is often quick off the snap.

Marquise Lightfoot announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

More!

UGA football offers RB Christian Clark UGA football offers 2026 safety Zech Fort Former Georgia RB Thomas Brown lines up two more NFL interviews Georgia football offers Indiana's top recruit

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire