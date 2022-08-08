Georgia football gains commitment from elite 2024 RB Tovani Mizell

On Monday, Georgia picked up a commitment from 2024 running back Tovani Mizell.

Out of DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, Mizell ranks as the nation’s No. 87 overall player and No. 4 ranked running back in the class of 2024.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Mizell announced his commitment to Georgia on Twitter.

A rising junior, Mizell chose Georgia over Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.

Mizell transferred to DeMatha Catholic from Cardinal Newman in South Florida. As a sophomore at Cardinal Newman, he rushed 100 times for 616 yards and eight touchdowns, and caught 34 passes for 481 yards and six scores.

He has been clocked at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

“First, I am giving honor to Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior,” he wrote in his commitment tweet. “Without Him none of this would be possible. I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Georgia.”

He joins 5-star tight end Landen Thomas and 4-star wide receiver Ny Carr in Georgia’s 2024 class.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire