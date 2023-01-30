Georgia football: G-Day spring game date announced

Georgia football’s annual spring game ‘G-day’ has been scheduled for April 15, according to a press releases via the school’s alumni association web site.

That marks 10 weeks until the defending back-to-back national champions tee it up Between the Hedges in Athens.

Spring practice will begin March 14 and lead up to the exhibition game in Sanford Stadium.

The Bulldogs hosted the second most spring game fans in all of college football in 2022 with 68,002 attendees. Oklahoma was first with 75,360.

