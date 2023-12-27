Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida State: Predictions and odds for 2023 Orange Bowl

Georgia coach Kirby Smart lead the team onto the field to warm up before the start of a NCAA college football game against Ole Miss in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

The 2023 Capital One Orange Bowl is set to host a highly anticipated game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. This game is of particular importance to both teams as they were left out of the four-team College Football Playoff matchups despite being strong contenders for a national title.

Florida State made history by being the first undefeated Power 5 conference champion not to make it to the playoff teams. The Seminoles' main storyline continues to be who will lead at quarterback after Jordan Travis’ season ended early with a leg injury. Tate Rodemaker took over quarterback duties when Travis exited the game against North Alabama and the conference title game and is set to lead the Seminoles.

On the other hand, Georgia held the No. 1 spot heading into the SEC title game against Alabama. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs' 29-game winning streak ended with a loss to the Crimson Tide, causing Georgia to drop out of the top four in a shocking turn of events.

The Bulldogs will rely on quarterback Carson Beck, who had an impressive 2023 season, completing 289 of 399 pass attempts for 3,738 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. Beck will have a tough task against Florida State’s defense, who have gone nine straight games without giving opponents more than 20 points a game.

2023 Orange Bowl: No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 4 Florida State Seminoles Predictions:

BetMGM: Georgia will win

Staff writes: "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts Georgia will win this bowl game with 90.3% confidence."

ESPN: Georgia has a 60% chance of winning

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, the Georgia Bulldogs have a 60.9% chance of beating the Florida State Seminoles in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Bleacher Nation: Bulldogs to win

Staff writes: "Our prediction for Georgia vs. Florida State sees the Bulldogs (-675 on the moneyline) as the pick to win. For the over/under, we pick the over at 44.5 points."

2023 Orange Bowl: No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 4 Florida State Seminoles odds, betting lines:

The Georgia Bulldogs are favorites to defeat the Florida State Seminoles, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Spread: Bulldogs (-17)

Moneyline: Bulldogs (-1000); Seminoles (+650)

Over/under: 44.5

2023 bowl game schedule:

