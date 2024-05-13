Georgia baseball sweeps No. 14 South Carolina in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The 12th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs stunned No. 14 South Carolina Saturday 14-6 to complete an SEC series sweep at Founders Park in front of a crowd of 7,912. The Bulldogs have won eight straight contests including seven in the SEC.

Fast Fact

• Graduate Logan Jordan delivered a pinch-hit grand slam to put Georgia in front 10-6 with two outs in the eighth. The Bulldogs scored 10 runs over the final two innings.

• Georgia’s seven-game SEC winning streak is its longest since 2018. The sweep of South Carolina was its first over the Gamecocks since 2019 and marked the Bulldogs’ first SEC road sweep since then too. The last back-to-back sweeps of SEC ranked teams was in 2008 versus No. 9 South Carolina and then No. 9 Kentucky and those came in Athens at Foley Field.

• Redshirt sophomore Charlie Condon (1-for-3, 2 IBB) extended his hitting streak to 21 games with a double in the first inning. He registered two more intentional walks to give him 22 of those on the year and 46 total walks. USC elected to walk him in two plate appearances to load the bases.

• Freshman Tre Phelps led off the second with a solo home run, his fourth in the series, and ninth on the year. He now has a career-best eight-game hitting streak.

• Junior Slate Alford connected for his 15th home run of the year, a two-run shot in the sixth that closed the gap to 4-3.

• Senior Corey Collins, the NCAA leader in OB% at .596, went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two walks.

• Graduate Josh Roberge pitched three scoreless innings to improve to 3-1.

Key Quotes

Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Wes Johnson

“We just had to keep fighting. Their starter did a phenomenal job. We made some mistakes early in that ballgame and let them jump out, and I told the guys let’s not hit the panic button. It’s a long game, there’s a reason we play nine innings. You’re not out if you swing and miss on the first pitch and it’s 0-0. We got to keep playing the game. We’ve got a good enough offense to put pressure on people. We’re going to get pitches and you can’t miss them.”

On Logan Jordan’s pinch-hit grand slam

“He’s never hung his head when he wasn’t playing. They all want to play, and if they don’t, you worry about them. I’ve seen him in the gym every morning that we’ve been here and doing extra work. He’s waiting his turn. When you get your turn, it’s going to be big, and I need you to produce. We put him in and he had a great at bat.”

Logan Jordan, OF/1B

“I’ve been working a lot with Coach Coggin a lot and to get my swing ready. I got my name called. It started with the guys that got on base before me. They did their job, and I did my part as well. My mentality was to get on base and get one run in and everything turned out after that. We’re one of the hottest teams in the country right now.”

Up Next

Georgia (38-12, 16-11 SEC) wraps up the regular season with an SEC series against Florida starting Thursday at Foley Field. First pitch is set for 6:02 p.m. ET. The game will be available on SEC Network+ and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.