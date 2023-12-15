Georgia among schools in play to sign talented Tennessee transfer

Georgia faces a unique situation on its defensive front next season with multiple contributors faced with NFL decisions.

Senior defensive lineman Zion Logue will turn pro, while seniors Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse have the option to return for another season due to the COVID-19 year.

The Bulldogs have been active in the transfer portal to address the situation. Georgia hosted South Carolina transfer Xzavier McLeod this past weekend and is in play for Tennessee transfer Tyler Baron.

On3 Sports reported on Thursday that Baron is considering staying in the SEC with Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss and Alabama being his top choices.

The fourth-year player is coming off his best season to date, racking up a career-best 6.5 sacks for the Volunteers in 2023. He has amassed 101 tackles, 27 tackles for a loss, 13.5 sacks, four pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in his career.

Baron, a former four-star recruit, is rated as the No. 5 edge defender in the portal, per 247Sports.

NEWS: Texas, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Alabama have been listed as schools to watch for Tennessee EDGE transfer Tyler Baron, @ChadSimmons_ reports👀 The 6-foot-5, 250lb pass rusher has 102 tackles and 13.5 sacks in his 4-year college career. https://t.co/b8JMSY7OQk pic.twitter.com/1vWAelH2s2 — On3 (@On3sports) December 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire