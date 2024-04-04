George Lawler: Castleford Tigers prop in hospital with brain bleed

Castleford prop George Lawler has been admitted to hospital for observation with a small bleed on the brain after he had a seizure on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old is being kept in over the weekend to monitor the situation, and the Tigers say he is currently "awake and feeling well".

Lawler has two tries in 46 games for Castleford since joining in 2022, having been at hometown team Hull KR.

Tigers have asked for respect for the family's privacy at this time.