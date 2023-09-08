George Kittle questionable to face Steelers

The Chiefs played without Travis Kelce on Thursday night and another one of the league's top tight ends may not be able to go on Sunday.

George Kittle is listed as questionable to play in Pittsburgh on the 49ers' final injury report of the week. Kittle aggravated a groin injury after playing in the team's final preseason game and has been a limited participant in practice this week.

Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, and seventh-round pick Brayden Willis are the other tight ends on the roster for the Niners.

The 49ers also list cornerback Charvarius Ward as questionable. He missed practice on Thursday with a heel injury.

Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist), safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), linebacker Oren Burks (knee), safety Tashaun Gipson (knee), running back Jordan Mason (foot), and kicker Jake Moody (quad) were also on the injury report this week, but all are set to play.